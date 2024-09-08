Odisha braces for heavy rain as depression forms in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression and Odisha is likely to receive heavy rain for the next three days.

The Odisha government has put 16 districts on high alert.

The IMD said the atmospheric system was situated at a distance of about 280 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 260 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 390 km south of Digha (West Bengal).

It is likely to move nearly northwards towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, the agency said in a bulletin.

“It is very likely to move west[1] northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha around evening September 9 (Monday). Continuing to move further west-northwestwards, it is likely to move across Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent two days,” it said.

A yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Khordha, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Boudh, Subarnapur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kadhamal, Sambalpur, and Bargarh, indicating that some places may record rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm.

A red warning (over 20 cm) has been issued for five districts of Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Cuttack for September 9.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into sea till September 11. According to the office of Special Relief Commissioner, collectors have been asked to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality. Though shifting of vulnerable section of population may not be required, people in general have been advised to keep an eye on weather and keep them safe. There is a possibility of submergence of low-lying areas in urban areas.