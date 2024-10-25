Cyclone Dana pushes Odisha’s climate-displaced to the brink once more

After six tense hours inside his home as Cyclone Dana made landfall in the early hours of Friday (October 25, 2024), Sudarshan Rout awoke to find his entire neighbourhood on Odisha’s Kendrapara coast half-submerged under a vast expanse of water. His first thought was that they were doomed to be forever haunted by the fury of climate change.

Mr. Rout was one of the 800 families forced to resettle in this Bagapatia colony, 12 km from their original village, Satabhaya, which is slowly being swallowed by the Bay of Bengal, and other nearby villages inside Bhitarkanika National Park. But their refuge has proved temporary. In this new settlement, they still face frequent floods as shifting climate patterns keep them constantly on their toes.

Bagapatia, the new address of hundreds of families uprooted from their native land, is barely 10 km as the crow flies from Habalikhati, the place near where the cyclone had made landfall.

“We moved, hoping for safety. For us, climate change is not a distant threat, it is an unwelcome visitor, knocking persistently at our doors,” says Mr. Rout.

In 1971, a devastating cyclone hit Odisha, sweeping over 700 villagers from Kendrapara’s coast into the Bay of Bengal. The 16 hamlets of Satabhaya, once sprawling across 3,440 acres, were reduced to just a handful of villages. For decades, the remaining inhabitants lived in isolation, under the persistent threat of rising seas. After years of deliberation, around 2012, 571 families were finally resettled in Bagapatia, a low-lying area.

Subsequently, 148 families from Magarkanda village, which fell under the Bhitarkanika National Park jurisdiction like Satabhaya, were resettled in Bagapatia. Most residents in the new settlement lack concrete housing, forcing the administration to move them to a cyclone shelter, as their thatched homes wouldn’t withstand the severe cyclonic storm, Dana. “Our rehabilitation is incomplete. We remain unsettled, constantly at the mercy of natural disasters,” said Rina Mallick, a resident, who returned home from shelter on Friday morning.

The State government had begun building a strong drainage network to bring respite to concerned Bagapatia residents. But delay in execution makes them vulnerable to submergence even in the event of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the impact of Cyclone Dana on the vast population in Kendrapara was significantly mitigated due to the natural protective barrier provided by the mangrove forests. “Human settlements along the coast were shielded by these mangrove forests, which helped absorb the wind velocity of Cyclone Dana,” said Sudharshan G. Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar.

Bhitarkanika National Park spread over 145 sq. km area has rich mangrove vegetation. Of the State’s 220 sq. km of mangrove forests, Kendrapara has 192 sq. km of them. Mangroves thrive in some of nature’s most challenging environments. They stand strong against tidal waves, storms, and cyclones. Their sturdy yet flexible roots anchor deeply into soft clay mounds.