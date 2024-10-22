Cyclone Dana: Odisha govt fully prepared to tackle situation, says CM Charan Majhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any situation arising out of Cyclone Dana.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Dana would cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25."Zero casualties will be ensured. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to tackle the situation," Mr. Majhi said after a review meeting on the state's cyclone preparedness. "100% evacuation will be made after identifying vulnerable areas. NDRF, ODRAF & Fire Services teams are kept ready. The government is closely monitoring the situation," he added.

The Chief Minister said that cyclone shelters will be equipped with all necessities and essential commodities

ADVERTISEMENT

."Discussion was also held for early restoration of power and water supply and telephone and road communication. Uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals. The concerned department has already kept a close watch to prevent hoarding or overcharging of essential commodities," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said on Monday that multiple departments in the state have been instructed to be on high alert as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state due to cyclone Dana.

"The Odisha government is in total preparedness in both the energy and agriculture departments, apart from that the revenue department is also totally prepared. We have taken our reviews, the department has issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers and others. Their leaves have been cancelled and they've all been told to be on high alert," the Deputy CM told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further told ANI that Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak will be mainly affected by the cyclone.

"The basic issue is that now even the Meteorological Department is not able to predict and project which way the cyclone is going to go...They are estimating that it may move towards North Odisha. Three districts may mainly be affected, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak. The rest of the coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and others may receive heavy rainfall," he said.

Mentioning that advisories have been given to various officers to prepare for evacuation, the deputy CM added, "Basic advisories have been given to all the agricultural officers and the district collectors and everybody to be prepared to ensure that whatever rainwater comes is quickly evacuated," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.