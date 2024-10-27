Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM Majhi lauds Ministers, officials after achieving 'zero casualty'

After Odisha reported no casualties while it faced severe cyclonic storm 'Dana', Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude to the people who played a vital role in this on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

"The people of Odisha survived Cyclone Dana by the grace of Lord Jagannath. I thank all the ministers, MLAs, MPs and government officials of the state for the teamwork that played a vital role in achieving the zero casualty target. Everyone worked day and night to protect the people and provide them with essential services," CM Majhi said.

Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast on Friday (October 25, 2024), uprooting trees, snapping power lines in several areas, and killing a person in West Bengal. The storm made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has mobilised significant relief efforts in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Dana in Odisha, focusing on the immediate needs of affected villages, including Kanhapur, Bagapatia, Barahipur, Magarkanda, Charigheria, and Satabhaya, said a statement from Indian Navy on Saturday.

Also Read: Cyclone Dana aftermath I Several people got killed in West Bengal

Relief camps have been established at Batipada and Talchua, providing essential support to those impacted by the cyclone. To address the urgent need for sustenance, a total of 9,000 meals have been distributed to the affected populations.

Earlier on Saturday (October 26, 2024), Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari said that the restoration work in the State is about to be completed after cyclone Dana hit the coastal regions of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari said, "Such a large level of successful evacuation is rare in history. There were no casualties reported...We moved all the pregnant women safely to the PHCs and CHCs...The deployment of police officers was also the largest in the history of Odisha. The restoration work is about to be completed."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.