ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Dana: ‘None died; ‘zero casualty’ mission successful,’ says Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:42 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Majhi who reviewed the cyclone situation announced that there has been no human casualty owing to the calamity

PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chairs a review meeting on preparedness for the Cyclone ‘Dana’ ahead of its landfall. | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday (October 25, 2024) claimed that the State has achieved its "Zero Casualty Mission" as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm Dana which made landfall in the coast on Thursday night (October 24, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Dana LIVE updates

Mr. Majhi who reviewed the cyclone situation, in the State, announced that there has been no human casualty owing to the calamity. “There is no report of any death of any human life. Our ‘zero casualty Mission’ has been successful with the cooperation of everyone,” Mr. Majhi announced.

The Chief Minister said, “Ahead of the formation of a cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Government had set a target of “Zero Casualty” and worked in that direction from day one of the preparation,” adding that about six lakh people were evacuated to safer zones and precious human lives have been saved.

Watch| Odisha braces for impact as severe Cyclone Dana

While thanking all the stakeholders including Ministers, MLAs, other peoples representatives, rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Service, Odisha Police, social activists, media and others, the Chief Minister said: "By the grace of Lord Jagannath and cooperation of all, the Government has succeeded in saving human lives."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US