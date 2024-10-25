Cyclone Dana: ‘None died; ‘zero casualty’ mission successful,’ says Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday (October 25, 2024) claimed that the State has achieved its "Zero Casualty Mission" as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm Dana which made landfall in the coast on Thursday night (October 24, 2024).

Cyclone Dana LIVE updates

Mr. Majhi who reviewed the cyclone situation, in the State, announced that there has been no human casualty owing to the calamity. “There is no report of any death of any human life. Our ‘zero casualty Mission’ has been successful with the cooperation of everyone,” Mr. Majhi announced.

The Chief Minister said, “Ahead of the formation of a cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Government had set a target of “Zero Casualty” and worked in that direction from day one of the preparation,” adding that about six lakh people were evacuated to safer zones and precious human lives have been saved.

Watch| Odisha braces for impact as severe Cyclone Dana

While thanking all the stakeholders including Ministers, MLAs, other peoples representatives, rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Service, Odisha Police, social activists, media and others, the Chief Minister said: "By the grace of Lord Jagannath and cooperation of all, the Government has succeeded in saving human lives."