Cyclone ‘Dana’ brings unique challenge as it’s likely to make landfall near Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park

Cyclones bring a range of challenges for administrations, from rescue operations to evacuations and providing shelter for affected populations. However, the Divisional Forest Officer of the Mangrove Forest Division (Wildlife), Rajnagar, in Odisha’s Kendrapara district faces a unique task.

With cyclone ‘DANA’ predicted to cross the Odisha coast near Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara, the forest division has deployed two teams of seven members each, ready to manage the threat of crocodiles and snakes that may stray into human settlements in the event of storm surges and heavy rainfall. Bhitarakanika, one of India’s finest biodiversity hotspots, is about 150 km from Bhubaneswar.

“We have constituted seven teams to tackle severe cyclonic storm ‘DANA’. Five teams will work in close coordination with Kendrapara district administration to cut uprooted trees to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Two teams will be dealing with threat of crocodiles, snakes and other wild animals if they accidentally stray into human habitation during cyclone,” said Sudharshan G. Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar.

Mr. Yadav said, “the two teams will consist of highly trained personnel equipped to capture crocodiles using nets and handle snakes with reptile grabbers. The challenge lies not only in protecting people from wildlife threats but also in rescuing the animals themselves.”

The IMD bulletin says the cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ over eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred about 520 km southeast of Paradip. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during night October 24 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

In last decade, most human-crocodile conflicts have been reported in areas close to Bhitarkanika National Park, India’s largest habitation of estuarine crocodiles. The present headcount of crocodiles in Bhitarkanika as per latest census is 1811 – about 70% of India’s saltwater crocodile population in the wild. Bhitarkanika, spread over 145 sq km, is dotted with innumerable creeks and mudflats – a distinct feature of the estuarial region. The Brahmani and Baitarani Rivers meet Bay of Bengal near Bhitarkanika and tides from the sea creates a unique world for flora and fauna.

A recent study titled ‘Climate Risk Assessment of Bhitarkanika Mangroves, Odisha’ prepared by Odisha Government, International Climate Initiative and The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), a German development agency on behalf of Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, Germany, had warned that the risk of crocodile attacks on human and domestic cattle would increase as crocodiles would enter human habitations during flooding events. Last year, a crocodile was swept away near a school in 2023.

The Rajnagar DFO expressed hopes that the impact of Cyclone ‘Dana’ would be mitigated, as the dense mangrove forests would serve as a natural barrier. During the 1999 Super Cyclone, many areas under Rajnagar’s jurisdiction experienced less damage, thanks to the protective role of these mangroves in slowing down the storm’s intensity.

In fact, the State Government had identified 3,500 hectares under coastal shelter belt plantation and 400 hectares for mangrove forests to reduce impact of cyclone. Since the 1999 super cyclone, six major cyclones have made landfall in the State and mangrove forests acted as bio-shield against strong winds accompanying the storm surge.

Odisha currently has 220 sq. km. (22,000 hectares) of mangrove forests. Most of it (192 sq. km.) is found in Kendrapara, around the Bhitarakanika National Park. In fact, Kalibhanjdia island, spread over 8.5 sq. km. in Bhitarkanika, attracts the attention of scientists world over. It is a great assemblage of genetic diversity in mangrove forests, with 70% of all mangrove species found within the small area.

