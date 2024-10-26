Cyclone Dana aftermath: Odisha focuses on restoration, flash floods in Balasore

After successfully managing Cyclone Dana with zero-casualty goal, the Odisha government is now focused on restoration efforts following significant destruction to crops, thatched houses and public infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyclone made landfall on Friday (October 25, 2024) but has since weakened into a low-pressure system over northern Odisha.

"The well marked low pressure area over north Odisha persists. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during next 12 hours," the IMD said at 6.30 p.m. of Saturday (October 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Many villages in Balasore and Bhadrak districts are facing flash floods due to intense rainfall, prompting the Odisha Fire Service to rescue stranded residents.

The Balasore district administration has urged those living near the Budhbalang River to shift to relief camps, as water levels have risen to 7.84 metres - above the warning level of 7.21 metres and danger level of 8.13 metres.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government is prioritising the restoration of facilities and rehabilitation for affected residents, particularly farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assessments of house and crop damages will begin once the rains stop. Electricity has been restored in about 90% of the 2.24 million households in affected districts, he added.

Mr. Pujari emphasised the need for accurate damage assessments to ensure that no deserving individuals are overlooked. Preliminary assessments indicate that several homes and agricultural lands have been affected across 14 districts. A Central team is expected to visit soon for further damage evaluation, but the State government plans to start disbursing assistance and compensation immediately, he said.

From catastrophe to resilience: Odisha's journey to restore normalcy within hours of cyclone Dana According to official figures, nearly 10,000 people perished in the cyclone that struck the coastal state of Odisha in 1999, leaving behind a trail of devastation that the state endured for years. In the aftermath, valuable lessons were learned, leading the state government to implement a system focused on pre-emptive measures to protect life and property. As a result, officials say that the state is returning to normalcy within hours of Cyclone Dana making landfall. Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav, DFO, noted the significant changes in disaster management since 1999. "At that time, communication was a major problem. There were no roads, no mobile phones. But presently, the situation is very different. The disaster management model of the Odisha government is very robust. So, I can say that within 24 hours of any cyclone, normalcy can be restored. The district administration, as well as the forest department, have been working extensively on all aspects over the last few days with continuous meetings and robust feedback from the system." Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, Collector of Kendrapara, emphasized Odisha's growth as a disaster-resilient state: "Over time, Odisha has emerged as a disaster-resilient state. We learned our lessons in 1999, and we have managed disasters to a large extent since then. This time, we are repeating that performance, or even exceeding it. We are a front-runner in disaster management." Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy CM of the state, who was an MLA during the 1999 disaster, recalled how different things were when the super cyclone struck. "Doppler radars were not available, and cyclone prediction was lacking, which led to huge casualties. Over time, with the support of the Government of India, the state government has put mechanisms in place for proper evacuation, assessment, and predictions, achieving zero casualties." Among the measures adopted over the years was an effort to increase the mangrove cover in the state, which serves as a natural barrier against high winds. Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav remarked, "The mangrove forest cover has increased since 1999, enhancing protection. We have added new areas to the sanctuary, and due to the Odisha High Court's intervention, we have reclaimed illegally encroached areas and planted mangroves there. This cover will continue to grow, providing protection from future calamities." Another crucial factor in reducing human casualties is the evacuation of people from low-lying areas. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo explained, "When a cyclone comes, it brings a lot of water. As the cyclone hits, flooding occurs, and kutcha houses break. Therefore, these people are shifted to safer cyclone centers developed over time, where they are provided cooked food and kept until the water recedes." Additionally, the efforts of the National and State Disaster Response Forces, along with close coordination between various government agencies, have been crucial in ensuring that Odisha withstands natural disasters like cyclones with minimal damage to human life and property. PTI | Video Credit: Businessline

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, who also holds the agriculture portfolio, said district-level officers will conduct assessments and send geo-tagged reports of damaged crops once the rain subsides. He confirmed that 14 districts have been affected, with Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, and Mayurbhanj being the most severely impacted.

According to government guidelines, small and marginal farmers with landholdings up to two hectares and over 33% crop loss due to natural calamities are eligible for compensation - ₹8,500 per hectare in rainfed areas and ₹17,000 in irrigated areas, with ₹22,500 for perennial crops. Assistance decisions will be made based on district reports, agriculture secretary Arabinda Padhee said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.