Curfew imposed in Odisha’s Balasore over communal clash

The district administration has imposed a curfew and shut down the internet in Balasore, Odisha, on June 18 after clashes between two communities took an ugly turn in the town.

Clashes broke out between the two communities on June 17 over allegations of cow slaughter near a mausoleum near Patrapada on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Some locals noticed that water in the drain near the mausoleum turned red, they protested claiming it was result of cow slaughter.

It took a violent turn when members of both communities pelted stones at each other, leaving many people and police personnel injured. The district administration had to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

Though the district administration assured that the situation was under control, members of a community launched a calibrated attack setting vehicles on fire and pelting stones in Golapokhari, Motiganj, Cinema Chhak areas of the city late at night. As the violence was spreading to other areas, the police resorted to blank firing to control the situation.

Security increased

According to the district police, a curfew had been imposed in Balasore municipality areas while the internet was shut down in some communally-sensitive areas.

Over 40 platoons of police have been deployed in the town, while 34 persons have been detained. Seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the communal clash, said the the district police.

There are reports of candidates scheduled to appear UGC-National Eligibility Test and test for recruitment of junior assistant in higher education department faced difficulties in approaching their examination centres.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of the situation by speaking to Balasore district administration and directed to take strict actions against saboteurs. People’s representatives have appealed for peace and harmony.

