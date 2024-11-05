GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cracks noticed on Puri Jagannath temple boundary wall, ASI urged to conduct survey

A tender process has also been initiated to improve the drainage system of Anand Bazaar, a place inside the temple

Updated - November 05, 2024 11:00 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Aerial view of the Shree Jagannath temple and its corridor seen at Puri. Image for representation only

Aerial view of the Shree Jagannath temple and its corridor seen at Puri. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Authorities of the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri have urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the boundary wall of the 12th-century shrine since cracks have been noticed on it.

The ASI is the custodian of the temple.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to ASI, saying that cracks have been discovered on the giant wall around the temple complex.

Mr. Padhee has also requested the ASI for immediate repair and restoration of the 'Meghanad Pacheri' (boundary wall).

He said that the civil construction wing of the SJTA has taken steps to prevent water leakage on the wall.

Besides, a tender process has also been initiated to improve the drainage system of Anand Bazaar, a place inside the temple where people take 'prasad'.

The temple administration has also assured all support to the ASI in carrying out the repair work.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the matter is urgent and repair work would commence immediately to prevent further damage to the wall.

"Due to some mistakes in the past, such issues have cropped up," he said, indicating construction works around the temple complex by the previous BJD government.

Published - November 05, 2024 10:50 am IST

