Congress President Kharge dissolves Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Published - July 21, 2024 03:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Sarat Pattanayak was the president of the now dissolved Odisha PCC

PTI

Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattanayak (ink thrown) along with party workers stage a demonstration against NEET-UG 2024 result irregularities, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on July 21 dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, days after the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Mr. Kharge has approved the proposal of complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including its President, PCC, office bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells, with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

"The current DCC presidents will serve as acting presidents until new DCC Presidents are appointed," the statement said.

