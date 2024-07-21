Congress President Kharge dissolves Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on July 21 dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, days after the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Mr. Kharge has approved the proposal of complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including its President, PCC, office bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells, with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

"The current DCC presidents will serve as acting presidents until new DCC Presidents are appointed," the statement said.

Sarat Pattanayak was the president of the now dissolved Odisha PCC.

