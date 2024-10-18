GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress begins to rebuild party in Odisha after poll drubbing

Charan Das Mohant, Congress Legislature Party leader of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, has been assigned to submit a report to the AICC on the leadership and organisational affairs of the Odisha Congress.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:11 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: ANI

Three months after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) in the wake of the party’s poor performance in the 2024 elections, the Congress has begun deliberating on leadership and organisational reforms to revitalise the State unit.

The AICC has appointed Charan Das Mohant, Congress Legislature Party leader of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, to furnish a detailed report on the leadership and organisational affairs of the OPCC. The committee has Meenakshi Natarajan as the other member.

Pushed to the brink in Odisha, Congress looks to target ‘BJD-BJP bonhomie’ for resurgence

A letter issued by K. C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary, asked Mr. Mohant to coordinate with Ms. Natarajan for holding deliberations.

In July, the AICC had dissolved the Sarat Pattnayak-led OPCC after the party performed poorly in the elections. Even district and block presidents of the party were asked to resign. The Congress had managed to win just 14 out of the 147 Assembly seats – less than 10%. Though it improved its tally by five from the nine won in 2019, a majority of its tall leaders failed to win seats. All former presidents who had fought the Assembly election lost.

Also read:Leadership crisis continues to haunt Odisha Congress

As an interim measure, the party had constituted a 14-member coordination committee to oversee its affairs. However, no senior Congress leader could be seen at the party’s State headquarters. In the absence of a president, some youth Congress and student wing leaders helmed the party’s protest programmes. Apart from the protests over the alleged assault on a State government employee by the son of Governor Raghubar Das and the custodial torture of an Army officer and his fiancée at the Bharatpur police station, the party has largely been absent from the public discourse.

Ramachandra Kadam, recently appointed as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, has made some impact with his statements on key issues. However, according to party insiders, the Congress is eyeing a new face to rejuvenate the party in the State. Senior leaders, many of whom have been given multiple leadership roles over the years, have been unable to significantly improve the party’s performance in the elections.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.