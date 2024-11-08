 />
College student gang-raped in Odisha, six held

The woman lodged a complaint with the Badambadi Police Station in Cuttack, alleging that the accused persons, including her boyfriend, gang-raped her, a senior officer said

Updated - November 08, 2024 01:27 pm IST - Cuttack

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty images

Six people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student for several days and video graphing the act in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Friday (November 8, 2024).

The woman lodged a complaint with the Badambadi Police Station in Cuttack, alleging that the accused persons, including her boyfriend, gang-raped her, a senior officer said.

The college student alleged that she had gone to a café within Purighat Police Station limits in the city during the Dussehra festival to celebrate her birthday, and her boyfriend, allegedly with help of the café owner, captured some of their obscene acts in his phone.

They allegedly blackmailed the woman by showing her intimate videos and raped her several times, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, the boyfriend of the woman, the café owner, a boy and three others were arrested on charges of gang rape, he said.

The police also recovered the videos from their mobile phones and their handsets have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination, the officer added.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:13 pm IST

