CM Majhi-led Odisha govt. allocates Ministerial portfolios

CM Majhi retains key portfolios of Finance, Home, General Administration, Water Resources and Information and Public Relations

Updated - June 15, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 10:15 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. File

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi retained portfolios of Finance, Home, General Administration, Water Resources, and Information and Public Relations in the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha.

The allocation of portfolios was made among Ministers on Saturday, three days after the swearing in ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader K.V. Singh Deo would be incharge of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment and Energy while other DCM Prabhati Parida would be handling Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, and Tourism.

Rabi Narayan Naik has been allocated rural development apart from panchayat raj and drinking water. Suresh Pujari, former State BJP president, would look after Revenue and Disaster Management.

Nityanand Gond, would be handling SC/ST Development, School and Mass Education and Social Security and People with Disabilities Empowerment Minister.  Plumb portfolios of Law, Excise, and Public Works went to Prithviraj Harichandan.

Similarly, Mukesh Mahaling has been made Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary affairs and Electronic and Information Technology Minister. First time MLA, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena would be Cabinet Minister for steel and mines.

Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia from Mayurbhanj district, would be Forest and Environment Minister.

As many as 16 BJP MLAs had sworn in as Ministers. Of 16 Ministers, 11 members including CM and two DCMs, are holding Cabinet rank while five are Minister of State for independent charge.

Since BJP has come to power on its own for the first time, eight first-timers have been handed over Cabinet and independent charges. In the Assembly election, the BJP had won 78 of the 147 Assembly seats followed by Biju Janata Dal which had won 51 seats.

