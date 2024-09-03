Changes to ‘Subhadra Yojana’, BJP’s poll promise, sparks a row in Odisha

The changes to the eligibility criteria of Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Subhadra Yojana’, a key election promise, has led to a controversy with the main Opposition parties in Odisha accusing the State government of etting down the women.

Last month Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had announced implementation of the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ which would give ₹50,000 over five years to one crore women. The scheme is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, his birthday.

In the run up to the Assembly elections the party manifesto said, “We will introduce Subhadra Yojana, under which every woman will receive a cash voucher of Rs 50,000, which can be encashed over two years.” After the first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in June, the CM announced its roll out within 100 days.

At first glance, it appears that all women will benefit from the scheme. However, that is not the case. The revised eligibility criteria has fixed the age bracket of beneficiaries between 21 and 60, and increased the period from two years to five.

Others excluded include those receiving financial aid of ₹1,500 per month or more than ₹18,000 per annum under any government scheme, those filing income tax, owners of more than 5 acres of irrigated land, elected members of Assembly or local bodies, and owners of four-wheelers except tractor and other small light goods vehicles.

The Biju Janata Dal and Congress disrupted Assembly proceedings on Monday alleging that women were being cheated by the Majhi government. BJD chief whip Pramilla Mallick said the new criteria would exclude a majority. “The BJP had promised ₹50,000 over two years, but they will get ₹10,000 in two instalments,” said Tara Prasad Bahinipati, senior Congress leader.

