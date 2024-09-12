Cement company executive held for attempting to bribe collector

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths arrested a cement manufacturing company executive on charge of inducing a District Collector to receive bribe, an official release said.

As per the information received, one person had been to the office of Bargarh Collector, Aditya Goyal to meet him on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). "During the visit, he offered him a flower bouquet and a sweet packet. Suspecting the packet, the Collector directed his peon to open the packet, in which four bundles of ₹500 currency notes were found," the release said.

Thereafter, the person was detained and vigilance authorities were informed. The vigilance team reached the place and seized the packet containing ₹2 lakh.

The accused person was identified as a Chief Manufacturing Officer (East), of a Chhattisgarh based cement company.

A case was registered under section Prevention of Corruption Act, for attempting to induce a public servant. The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court, the vigilance said.

