Cement company executive held for attempting to bribe collector

Published - September 12, 2024 11:36 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The vigilance team reached the place and seized the packet containing ₹2 lakh

PTI

Image used for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths arrested a cement manufacturing company executive on charge of inducing a District Collector to receive bribe, an official release said.

As per the information received, one person had been to the office of Bargarh Collector, Aditya Goyal to meet him on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). "During the visit, he offered him a flower bouquet and a sweet packet. Suspecting the packet, the Collector directed his peon to open the packet, in which four bundles of ₹500 currency notes were found," the release said.

Thereafter, the person was detained and vigilance authorities were informed. The vigilance team reached the place and seized the packet containing ₹2 lakh.

The accused person was identified as a Chief Manufacturing Officer (East), of a Chhattisgarh based cement company.

A case was registered under section Prevention of Corruption Act, for attempting to induce a public servant. The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court, the vigilance said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
