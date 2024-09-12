GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cement company executive held for attempting to bribe collector

The vigilance team reached the place and seized the packet containing ₹2 lakh

Published - September 12, 2024 11:36 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Image used for representation only

Image used for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths arrested a cement manufacturing company executive on charge of inducing a District Collector to receive bribe, an official release said.

As per the information received, one person had been to the office of Bargarh Collector, Aditya Goyal to meet him on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). "During the visit, he offered him a flower bouquet and a sweet packet. Suspecting the packet, the Collector directed his peon to open the packet, in which four bundles of ₹500 currency notes were found," the release said.

Thereafter, the person was detained and vigilance authorities were informed. The vigilance team reached the place and seized the packet containing ₹2 lakh.

The accused person was identified as a Chief Manufacturing Officer (East), of a Chhattisgarh based cement company.

A case was registered under section Prevention of Corruption Act, for attempting to induce a public servant. The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court, the vigilance said.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:36 am IST

Related Topics

Bhubaneswar / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.