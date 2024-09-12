CAG blows the lid off major irregularities in Odisha mining sector

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has blown the lid off major irregularities in Odisha’s mining sector, estimating the loss of mining revenue and value of minerals at a whopping ₹22,392.51 crore.

The CAG arrived at the loss figure by accounting for reports of lower grade iron ore and iron ore fines as screened fines, non-utilisation of sub-grade iron ore, short assessment of royalty, production exceeding approved in mining plan and environmental clearance and production of chromite without forest clearance.

The apex audit agency pointed out an interesting loophole in auction regime which was adopted after massive mining irregularities reported across the country.

“It was observed after auction that in case of selected mines, there was an abrupt and abnormal decline in the grade of iron-ore and its classification reported by the new lessees. Though more than 83% production was reported in the grade of 62-65% Fe in the pre-auction period, the same came down to approximately 16% in the two years after auction (2020-2022),” the report finds.

“Similarly, share of grades 60% Fe and below went up from approximately 11% of total production to more than 60% of total production in the two years after auction (2020-2022),” it adds.

Stating that a similar trend was also noticed in the case of production of fines, the CAG points out that in the case of one iron-ore mine under the Joda Circle, the average production of lumps of grades above 60% Fe was about 77% before the auction, which drastically reduced to a mere 9.88% within one year, in 2020-21 and further reduced to 0% during 2021-22 after new lessee started operating the mine.

“It is highly improbable that the grades of mineral reserves, produced from the auctioned mines, would witness an abrupt decline within a short period of one or two years. Such a significant and sharp decline in the grade of iron-ore indicated a significant risk that the new lessees were misreporting the grade of iron-ore produced, in order to avoid higher royalty and premium payable on higher grades,” CAG reported.

In the six test-checked mines, changes in reported grades of production of lumps and fines after auction, as compared to the consistent pattern in the grade of production, as reported by the older lessees, have consequently resulted in a revenue implication of approximately ₹4,162.77 crore for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in the form of lesser royalty and premium.

The State government came up with an instruction in 2010 that crushed fines are also to be charged at the rates applicable to lumps and subsequently, the mining circles had charged higher royalty for crushed fines equivalent to lumps, but charged lower royalty for screened fines equivalent to fines.

“There was a significant decrease in reporting of crushed fines from the production pattern of crushed and screened fines as prevalent before the order, leading to revenue implication of ₹10,294.24 crore for the 20 test checked mines consisting of royalty of approximately ₹5,841.80 crores and premium of approximately ₹4,452.44 crores (for four auctioned mines),” the audit agency indicated.

The CAG also mentioned in the report that “in regard to regulation of mining activities, it was observed that there had been production of minerals in excess of the limits stipulated in the approved mining plans, in case of eight iron ore mines, attracting levy and realisation of price of the minerals so raised, amounting to ₹3,618.50 crore.”

Carrying out mining activities in violation of relevant environment protection provisions and also crossing the limits of mining plan also bound to have adverse effects on the environment of the impacted areas, it said.