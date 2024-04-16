ADVERTISEMENT

Five dead, 35 injured after Puri-Bengal bus falls from bridge in Odisha

April 16, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Jajpur (Odisha)

CM Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased

PTI

Passengers try to exit the bus after it fell down from a flyover, in Jajpur on April 15, 2024. Several people suffered injuries. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least five persons, including a woman, died and around 35 others were injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday evening, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Barabati bridge on National Highway-16, when the bus with about 47 passengers was en route to West Bengal from Puri, they said.

“Four men and a woman have died in the accident. Around 40 people were injured, and they were taken to Cuttack SCB Medical College,” said Tapan Kumar Naik, Inspector in-Charge of Dharamshala Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the accident, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur said the bus was bound for Haldia in West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have formed a team of doctors for treatment. The injured, including women and children, are being brought to Cuttack with the help of 16 ambulances. The rescue operation has ended as the bus was lifted with a crane,” he said.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector and District Magistrate of Jajpur, said gas cutters were used to cut through the metal and rescue the passengers from the bus.

SP Vinit Agrawal added that the deceased are yet to be identified and that most of the passengers hailed from West Bengal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US