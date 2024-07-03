GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, Congress cadres clash in Bhubaneswar over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hindu’ remark in Lok Sabha

Two BJP leaders had sustained injuries after some Congress cadres pelted stones on them.

Updated - July 03, 2024 11:07 am IST

Published - July 03, 2024 10:53 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal burn an effigy during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Hindu Community in the Parliament, in Bhopal on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal burn an effigy during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Hindu Community in the Parliament, in Bhopal on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tensions erupted between members of Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress over a statement made by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, that ‘those who call themselves Hindus are frequently involved in violence and hate’.

Also read: In Bihar court, Rahul Gandhi booked over remarks in Parliament on Hindus

Alleging that the Congress leader had hurt sentiment of Hindus by calling Hindus violent, the State unit of BJP had taken to the street on Tuesday, July 2 afternoon.

As the BJP workers were passing through Mahatma Gandhi Marg, where aggrieved groups stage demonstration to draw attention of State government, the two parties confronted. Congress Bhawan, office of State Congress, is located on Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Congress workers alleged that BJP cadres had started hurling cow dung at life-size poster of Mr. Gandhi, put up in front of Congress Bhawan.

However, youth wing of BJP said the party was demonstrating against utterly ‘distasteful’ remarks of Mr. Gandhi in Lok Sabha and Congress leaders resorted to violence to scuttle the peaceful protest.

They had pelted stone at BJP workers. Two BJP leaders had sustained injuries and admitted in hospital. In the evening, Congress workers were seen cleaning the banner with water and milk.

