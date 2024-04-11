ADVERTISEMENT

BJD’s announces final list of candidates; last Lok Sabha ticket goes to latest defector from BJP

April 11, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha’s ruling party has stuck to its policy of giving 33% of seats to women candidates. It has fielded seven women from the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State

Satyasundar Barik

Chief Minister of Odisha and President of the BJD (Biju Janata Dal) Naveen Pattnaik. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday announced candidates for nine assembly constituencies and the remaining lone Lok Sabha seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has fielded Lekhashree Samantsinghar, a former vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who joined the BJD four days ago, from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat. By selecting Ms. Samantsinghar, the party has stuck to its policy of giving 33% of seats to women candidates. It has now named candidates for all 21 Lok Sabha seats. Earlier, the BJD had fielded women candidates from Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Koraput and Aska.

Ms. Samantsinghar’s nomination has sparked speculation regarding the regional party’s approach to the Lok Sabha polls. Observers expressed apprehensions that she does not have enough time to get along with the BJD local leadership and workers with barely little over a month left for the election. Her new assignment appears difficult as she had spent a decade advocating for the BJP and articulating the saffron party’s perspective vigorously as a spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the BJD has adopted a trend of welcoming political defectors, evident in its selection of candidates for six out of 21 Lok Sabha seats. Individuals who recently switched allegiance to the BJD are now representing constituencies such as Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bargarh, Balangir, and Kendrapara. Bhrugu Baxipatra, a former a vice-president of the BJP, is now the BJD’s Berhampur candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the regional party was open to experimentation in its choice of candidates for the Lok Sabha seats, it opted for established figures in most assembly constituencies, despite discussions about introducing new faces to beat the 24 years of anti-incumbency, said political observers.

An example of this trend is the renomination of Anant Narayan Jena, former Bhubaneswar mayor, from the Bhubaneswar Central assembly seat despite the emergence of potential challengers.

Similarly, there was deliberation over renominating Braja Kishore Pradhan, the incumbent MLA from Talcher. However, the party chose the safer option and fielded him once again. Gitanjali Routray, the wife of Sambit Routray, the sitting MLA from Paradip, and the daughter-in-law of the late veteran leader Damador Rout, has also been nominated from the Paradip assembly seat. Furthermore, the BJD has announced the candidature of Prasanna Acharya, a senior BJD leader, from Sambalpur, and Rohit Pujari, a prominent youth leader, from Rairakhol assembly seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US