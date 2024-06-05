BJD, YSRCP have become ‘has-been’ teams from BJP’s B-teams: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on June 5 took a swipe at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSRCP after they suffered crushing defeats in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, saying that from the BJP's "B-teams" they have become the "has-been" teams.

The BJP on June 4 stormed to power in Odisha by dethroning the BJD which has been in power for the last 24 years. The BJD drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh at the hands of the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in the Assembly polls. The YSRCP secured just four seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Over the past ten years, the BJD was the B-team of the BJP in Parliament. It supported Mr. Modi on every issue. Over the past ten years, the YSRCP was another B-team of the BJP, which supported Mr. Modi on every issue. From B-teams, they have become the has-been teams," Mr. Ramesh said.

“This is what happens to regional parties who place their trust in “the Hum Do”, who have suffered a humiliating moral and political defeat yesterday, Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

