BJD, YSRCP have become ‘has-been’ teams from BJP’s B-teams: Jairam Ramesh

“This is what happens to regional parties who place their trust in “the Hum Do”, who have suffered a humiliating moral and political defeat yesterday [June 4],” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on June 5 took a swipe at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSRCP after they suffered crushing defeats in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, saying that from the BJP's "B-teams" they have become the "has-been" teams.

The BJP on June 4 stormed to power in Odisha by dethroning the BJD which has been in power for the last 24 years. The BJD drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh at the hands of the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in the Assembly polls. The YSRCP secured just four seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Naveen Patnaik: A late entrant who built a remarkable career with few parallels in politics

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Over the past ten years, the BJD was the B-team of the BJP in Parliament. It supported Mr. Modi on every issue. Over the past ten years, the YSRCP was another B-team of the BJP, which supported Mr. Modi on every issue. From B-teams, they have become the has-been teams," Mr. Ramesh said.

“This is what happens to regional parties who place their trust in “the Hum Do”, who have suffered a humiliating moral and political defeat yesterday, Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

