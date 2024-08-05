GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biju Janata Dal reiterates demand for waiver of 18% GST on Kendu leaf

Over 15 lakh people, mostly women, in forest fringe villages depend on this minor produce in Odisha

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:33 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Local villagers are seen on the road as they returns back home after plucking Kendu Leafs in Balangir district of western Odisha. File

Local villagers are seen on the road as they returns back home after plucking Kendu Leafs in Balangir district of western Odisha. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The Biju Janata Dal on August 5 strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government for overlooking the demand to waive the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Kendu Leaf.

“Kendu leaf, a minor forest product, is the financial backbone for 15 lakh Kendu leaf pluckers, binders, and seasonal workers and the 18% GST on the leaf is affecting trade, indirectly harming the poorest communities in the forest fringe areas of the State,” Sanchit Mohanty, former advisor to Kendu Leaf Welfare Board, said. The BJD has been opposing the imposition of 18% GST on Kendu Leaf from the beginning.

“Majority of Kendu leaf pluckers and binders are women. In the recent budget when Centre brought down GST rate in all other products, the tax rate on Kendu leaf remained unchanged. In 2019, the BJP had promised to completely waive off the GST on Kendu Leaf,” Mr. Mohanty said. “The BJP has failed to fulfil its promise though it is in power both at Centre and State,” he said.

“It needs to be mentioned that former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding withdrawal of imposition of GST on Kendu leaves for greater interest of the State,” he added

The BJD said then State government under Mr. Patnaik had returned 9% of the State’s share to institution dealing with Kendu leaf when Centre paid no attention to the demand.

“When only 3% GST is imposed on jewelleries including gold and other precious stones and 5% on air travel, the 18% GST on Kendu Leaf does not sound logical. The BJP-led State government must put forth demand for waiver of GST on Kendu leaf for overall benefit of tribals,” Priyabrata Majhi, BJD spokesperson, said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.