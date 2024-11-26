ADVERTISEMENT

BJD protests display of Preamble without words ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ in Odisha Assembly

Updated - November 26, 2024 10:19 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Pointing to the Supreme Court verdict on Monday which upheld the inclusion of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in the Preamble of the Constitution, BJD and Congress members demanded that the old Preamble in display, which does not include the words, be replaced with immediate effect.

The Hindu Bureau

BJD MLAs stage a protest in the well of the Assembly during the first day of the Winter session, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition parties in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress, took strong exception to the display of the old Preamble of the Constitution, which did not include the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’, in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

As soon as the winter session of the Assembly began, senior BJD leader and MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain raised objection to the Preamble remaining unchanged at the entrance of the Assembly despite the Supreme Court on Monday refusing to entertain petitions challenging the inclusion of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in it.

“The Indian Constitution was amended with inclusion of words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’, along with the word ‘integrity’, through the 42nd Amendment Act of 1976. The inclusion of the two words was challenged in Supreme Court. After the apex court ruled in favour of keeping the two words in the Preamble, the State government should have promptly removed the old Constitution on the occasion of Constitution Day (November 26),” said Goutam Budha Das, another BJD MLA.

Supreme Court upholds ‘secular, socialist’ in Preamble of the Constitution

He alleged that when the Opposition insisted that the amended Constitution be installed at the Assembly entrance, the Speaker did not allow the discussion to take place.

BJD MLAs were supported by their Congress colleagues. They demanded that the Preamble with the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ be displayed. In the wake of the protest, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 p.m.

When asked as to why the BJD did not oppose the same old Preamble which remained on display during its regime then, Mr. Das said it was because the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. The Opposition parties demanded replacement of the Preamble with immediate effect.

