BJD MP Sulata Deo calls Subhadra Yojana an "election gimmick", criticizes limited benefits for women

Reacting to the Odisha government's Subhadra Yojana, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo criticized it as an election gimmick and an injustice to women.

She noted that while the scheme was promised to benefit 2.25 crore women, only 70 lakh women will actually receive support. “This is just another election ‘jumla,’ similar to previous promises like 2 crore jobs and 15 lakh in bank accounts,” she said.

Ms. Deo said, “Initially, it was promised that every woman would receive ₹50,000 in two years, but now only one out of three women will get the amount, and that too only ₹5,000. Over five years, this totals ₹50,000, which amounts to just ₹10,000 per year. What can women do with such a small amount?”.

"The scheme's promise of Rs 50,000 per year was supposed to help women invest, but their plans have been thwarted," she added.

Ms. Deo further criticised the current BJP government, citing a significant loan burden on the State. "Under the present government, the State's loan has reached ₹42,000 crore. ₹5,000 every six months amounts to just ₹833 per month or ₹27 per day. What can a woman do with ₹27 per day? With a female population of 2.25 crore in Odisha, the scheme's limited reach to 70 lakh women represents an injustice," she said.

She further claimed that this money would be taken back from women with interest. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier announced the approval of an initiative for women's empowerment, Subhadra, in the State Legislative Assembly.

According to the CMO, the Subhadra scheme will transform the lives of more than 1 crore women in the State. It will cover all eligible women aged 21 years or above and less than 60 years old. “A total of ₹10,000 per annum will be paid in two installments of ₹5000 each on Rakhi Purnima Day and International Women’s Day (March 8). Thus, an eligible woman beneficiary will get ₹50,000 in total in five years,” the CMO said.