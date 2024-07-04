BJD continues to be equidistant from NDA, INDIA bloc: Sasmit Patra 

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continues to be “equidistant from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc,” the party’s parliamentary leader Sasmit Patra said in an interview with The Hindu. He insisted that there should be no confusion about his party’s stand, and the INDIA bloc could not appropriate the opposition space, and each political party was free to adopt its independent position.

Coming at the back of a bitter election campaign between the BJP and the BJD in Odisha, where the latter couldn’t win a single Lok Sabha seat and marked the end of the 24-year rule of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during the Prime Minister’s address.

The party had also joined the INDIA protest in the House on June 28 on the NEET and NET controversy. Mr. Patra insisted that most observers were missing out on the nuance, that the BJD walked out before the INDIA bloc staged a walkout protesting the Centre’s indifference to various demands made by Odisha.

“We continue to be equidistant from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. Let there be no confusion in anyone’s mind. As far as our parliamentary strategy is concerned, earlier too we extended issue-based support keeping in mind the larger interest of the nation, irrespective of whichever government is in power,” he said.

Mr. Patra pointed out that while the BJD protested against three farm laws because it felt that these were detrimental to farmers’ interest, it supported the government in the case of the Citizenship Amendment Act Bill based on its merit.

Artificial binary

The BJD leader protested against the artificial binary being drawn in Parliament. “There is a misconception that opposition means INDIA bloc alone. Let’s not appropriate opposition as INDIA bloc. There are different opposition parties. Why is there pressure that the Parliament should run on binary. Can’t there be different stances of different political parties,” Mr. Patra asked, giving examples of the TDP and the JD(U) — both the parties have been demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively, a stance not shared by the BJP.

Mr. Patra hoped that the government would not harden its heart and allow for debates instead of opting for adjournments in the upcoming budget session. He called the government’s decision not to heed to the Opposition’s demand for a debate on NEET as a lost opportunity.

“Why is the government not willing to come and debate the issue? It would have been a good opportunity for the government to actually come before people to say that we have nothing to hide instead of browbeating. It has only scored a self-goal,” Mr. Patra said.