BJD, Congress skip orientation programme for new Odisha MLAs

A major controversy has erupted in Odisha over the orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs, with the Biju Janata Dal distancing itself from the official agenda. The party has announced that it will conduct its own sessions to familiarise its legislators with Assembly procedures at the party level.

The Congress followed the suit staying away from official orientation programme chaired by Speaker Surama Padhi. The BJD’s announcement coincided with inauguration of two-day-long orientation for new the MLAs by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“Orientation of new MLAs is necessary as one has to conduct their duties in the Assembly and also serve the people. By boycotting the orientation, the BJD and Congress have unnecessarily politicised the programme,” Mr. Rijiju said.

“I shared my experience as I have fought elections seven times. Some Parliament incidents were shared with the MLAs. To strengthen Indian democracy, legislators and Parliamentarians would have to be very disciplined, committed, and hardworking,” he said.

“Dignity of the House is very important. The MLAs have to maintain it. I told the MLAs not to make noise in the Assembly if they want to stretch their career. They must focus on good behaviour and research. If one keeps shouting, it will help him or her to stay in headlines for two minutes, it will not help them having a long career,” the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

The BJD deputy chief whip Pratap Deb said the newly elected BJD MLAs should not lose out on account of the party’s absence in the orientation. “It has been decided the BJD MLAs will be oriented at the party’s office on August 25,” Mr. Deb said.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Surama Padhi, BJD chief whip Pramilla Mallick said, “The Odisha Assembly, like any other legislative body in the country, has its own traditions and conventions. This Assembly represents the collective wisdom of the people of Odisha and it is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and integrity of this August House.”

“As per those conventions, all functions held within the Assembly’s premises involve only those directly connected with it from Odisha Assembly or with Odisha. Inviting a Union Minister to inaugurate the programme and address the MLAs within the Assembly premises goes against the established conventions of dignity of the Assembly,” Ms. Mallick said.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and veteran BJD leader Ranendra Pratap Swain did not participate in the orientation. In 2024, as many as 84 MLAs have been elected for the first time to 147-member Assembly.

