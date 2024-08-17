BJD, Congress stay away from orientation of new Odisha MLAs

A major controversy has erupted in Odisha over the orientation programme for newly elected MLAs, with the Biju Janata Dal distancing itself from the official agenda. The party has announced that it will conduct its own sessions to familiarise its legislators with Assembly procedures at the party level.

The Congress followed the suit staying away from official orientation programme chaired by Speaker Surama Padhi. The BJD’s announcement coincided with inauguration of two-day –long orientation for new MLAs by Kiren Rijiju, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

“Orientation of new MLA is necessary as one has to do duty in Assembly and also serve people. By boycotting the orientation, the BJD and Congress have unnecessarily politicised the programme,” Mr. Rijiju said.

“I shared my experience as I have fought election seven times. Some Parliament incidents were shared with MLAs. To strengthen Indian democracy, legislators and Parliamentarians would have to be very discipline, committed and hardworking,” he said.

“Dignity of house is very important. MLAs have to maintain it. I told MLAs not to make noise in house if they want to stretch their career. They must focus on good behaviour and research. If one keeps shouting, it will help him or her to stay in headlines for two minutes, it will not help them having a long career,” said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The BJD Deputy Chief Whip Pratap Deb said the newly elected BJD MLAs should not lose out on account of party’s absence in orientation. “It has been decided to orient BJD MLAs at party office on August 25,” said Mr. Deb.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Surama Padhi, BJD chief whip Pramilla Mallick said, “Odisha Assembly, like any other legislative body in the country, has its own traditions and conventions. This Assembly represents the collective wisdom of people of Odisha and it is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and integrity of this August house.”

“As per those conventions, all functions held within the Assembly’s premises involve only those directly connected with it from Odisha Assembly or Odisha. Inviting Central Minister to inaugurate the programme and address the MLAs within Assembly premises goes against the established conventions of dignity of the Assembly,” said Ms. Mallick.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and veteran BJD leader Ranendra Pratap Swain did not participate in the orientation. In 2024, as many as 84 MLAs have been elected for the first time to 147-member Assembly House.