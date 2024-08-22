BJD, Congress create ruckus in Odisha Assembly over several issues

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress created noisy scenes in the Odisha Assembly over separate issues for the third consecutive day on Thursday (August 22, 2024), prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House twice.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, members of the two parties rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP governments in the State and the Centre.

BJD MLAs demanded dismissal of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan following the death of two persons and illness of 13 others after consuming spurious liquor at Chikitia area in Ganjam district.

The Congress members alleged that the Centre has been using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI for political purposes. The BJD members raised the demand that the illicit liquor trade in Chikitia be investigated by a Revenue Divisional Commissioner.

“The BJP government which came to power giving a call to regulate liquor trade," Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik of BJD said. The BJD held the BJP government responsible for the death of the two people in the liquor tragedy in Ganjam.

Senior Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati, however, blamed both the BJD and the BJP for the wide circulation of the spurious liquor in Ganjam district.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the House till 11.30 a.m. and later till 4 p.m. as the din continued when the House reassembled.

