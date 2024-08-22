GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJD, Congress create ruckus in Odisha Assembly over several issues

Members of the two parties rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP governments in the State and the Centre

Published - August 22, 2024 04:25 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress created noisy scenes in the Odisha Assembly over separate issues for the third consecutive day on Thursday (August 22, 2024), prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House twice.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, members of the two parties rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP governments in the State and the Centre.

BJD MLAs demanded dismissal of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan following the death of two persons and illness of 13 others after consuming spurious liquor at Chikitia area in Ganjam district.

The Congress members alleged that the Centre has been using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI for political purposes. The BJD members raised the demand that the illicit liquor trade in Chikitia be investigated by a Revenue Divisional Commissioner.

“The BJP government which came to power giving a call to regulate liquor trade," Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik of BJD said. The BJD held the BJP government responsible for the death of the two people in the liquor tragedy in Ganjam.

Senior Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati, however, blamed both the BJD and the BJP for the wide circulation of the spurious liquor in Ganjam district.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the House till 11.30 a.m. and later till 4 p.m. as the din continued when the House reassembled.

Related Topics

Orissa / state politics / Bhubaneswar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.