The annual Jansampark Padyatra begun by the Biju Janata Dal from Wednesday (October 2, 2024) has escalated war of words between the two major political parties -- BJD and Bharatiya Janata Party -- with both sides accusing each other of deceiving the people of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a Padyatra in Bhubaneswar, BJD supremo and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, “the BJP has come to power by making false promises and spreading misleading narratives. Have you received the 300 units of free electricity they promised? What happened to the ₹3,000 allowance? Where is my ₹50,000 for every woman? They even promised elephants and horses during the elections. Now, their web of lies is unraveling, and the suffering of the people is growing.”

“Women are not safe, not even in police stations. Government employees are not secure, even in their offices. The public has lost trust in this BJP government. Sure, they may win elections with lies, but they cannot win people’s hearts. Deception has become the BJP’s trademark,” said Mr. Patnaik.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJD supremo said, “people’s trust and love is the biggest asset for BJD. In 2024 elections BJP might have formed government but BJD got more votes than BJP. We will continue to serve people and our lakhs and lakhs of workers will carry forward our message to people and also expose the false promises and incompetence of BJP government.”

“The BJD has now transformed into a social movement. We have always been with people in their happiness and sorrow. Service and self-respect is our mantra. Development is our identity. BJD believes in work,” he remarked.

“In the last 24 years, BJD has done a lot of work for the development of Odisha. Visible improvement has been noticed education, health, infrastructure, investment, good governance, welfare of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category population, women and youth. Economic stability has come. While Odisha’s poverty rate was 70% in 2000, today it has come down to 10%. Per capita income of our people has increased. Odisha is ahead of many double engine states,” he said.

Responding to Mr. Patnaik’s tirade, the BJP said the 24-year-old BJD government was black era of Odisha history and the regional party dragged the State back by decades by facilitating corruptions in implementation in every scheme and project.

The BJP State President Manmohan Samal said the BJD was finding it difficult to keep its house in order as many BJD government had approached them to switch side.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.