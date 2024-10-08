GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All Odisha government buildings to soon turn saffron

The Mohan Majhi government in Odisha has issued a uniform colour code for public buildings in the State. Orange for exterior walls and red for borders

Updated - October 08, 2024 12:39 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Majhi.

It’s official. Odisha’s public buildings will soon don a saffron hue, following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s first-ever solo government in the State. The orange shade will replace the green that has long been linked to the Biju Janata Dal’s rule on many State infrastructures.

Odisha’s Works Department on Monday (October 7, 2024) came up with the uniform colour code for all government buildings, which will have an orange shade on exterior walls and red for the borders of the buildings.

In a letter to all engineering heads, the Works Department wrote that the government has approved the adoption of the new colour code for all new government buildings and the existing ones at the time of periodic repair and renovation works.

Mohan Majhi government changes school uniforms from green, a colour associated with BJD

Criticism from Opposition

The decision immediately stoked a political controversy with the principal BJD terming the choice of colour a reflection of narrow mindset of the BJP government. “We have time and again said that the government has been unable to fulfil the promises made to the people of Odisha. It has implemented promises such as Subhadra and free electricity in its true spirit. But, the government has miserably failed to find a solution to the Mahanadi River water sharing controversy and contain the ever-rising prices of essential commodities,” said Lenin Mohanty, BJD spokesperson.

Mr. Mohanty also said, “to divert attention from its failures, the Mohan Majhi government has come up with a new jargon — changes in colour and name. It is absolute wastage of public fund and time.”

When the BJP was in the Opposition, it had criticised the previous Naveen Patnaik government for its extensive use of the colour green in public buildings like schools, hospital boundaries, government buildings, bridges, and public buses.

Earlier, Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister and now the Leader of Opposition had said, “BJP formed government by promising people that they will bring ‘paribartan’ (change). I see ‘paribartan’ or ‘change’– this government has changed the names of 45 schemes. The BJP said their government will be a game changer but unfortunately has ended up being a ‘name changer’ and a ‘colour changer’.”

Published - October 08, 2024 12:38 am IST

Orissa / Bharatiya Janata Party / Biju Janata Dal

