A quiet revolution: NBRI’s innovation boosts liquid biofertilizer production in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Odisha’s Nabarangpur, often dubbed one of poorest districts of country, is witnessing a quiet revolution that challenges the notion that innovation seldom transcends the laboratory.

A local entrepreneur has collaborated with Lucknow-based National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) - one of the 37 constituent labs of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - to harness latter’s laboratory innovation to produce liquid biofertilizer.

The NBRI has provided its proven, high-efficiency strains of bio-inoculants to Krishna Nayak, an entrepreneur from Uma Shankar Sabuja Dunia Limited (USSDL) in Nabrangpur. With this technical support, Mr. Nayak has set up a biofertilizer production unit with a capacity to produce 1,400 tonnes per annum - an achievement that would have seemed unimaginable in this remote region just a few years ago.

“NBRI’s mother cultures for stress-tolerant, plant-growth-promoting microbes are of superior quality compared to commercially available options. These include rhizobium for nitrogen fixation in legumes, azotobacter for non-leguminous plants, azospirillum for rice, along with phosphate-solubilising bacteria and potash-mineralising strains,” NBRI Director Ajit Kumar Shasany said.

Dr. Shasany along with Nabarangpur Member of Parliament Balabhadra Majhi was present at the inauguration of production of liquid biofertilizer.

Nabarangpur, an identified aspirational district, was chosen for intervention by India’s best scientific research laboratories to ground their innovations for benefit of people and upliftment of livelihood. Mr. Nayak’s biofertilizer production unit was inaugurated in October 2021 and has been producing biofertilizers since then. The entrepreneur has made investment of ₹1.5 crore with loan assistance from bank.

The biofertilizer has already reached over 25,000 farmers in districts like Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Khordha, Sambalpur, Cuttak, and Kendrapada, and even some districts in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

“The biofertilizers produced in Nabarangpur have gained widespread acceptance among farmers, praised for their effectiveness. To meet growing market demand and enhance the quality of these products, CSIR-NBRI has offered technical support in developing liquid biofertilizers. “I regularly send my products to NBRI for testing to ensure their quality,” Mr. Nayak, who underwent extensive training with NBRI before starting his venture, said.

Puneet Singh Chouhan, principal scientist at NBRI, who has closely collaborated with the entrepreneur and farmers through multiple visits to Nabarangpur, stated that these biofertilizers will help promote organic farming. He emphasised that organic farming, supported by biofertilizers, can yield farm produce comparable to that achieved with chemical fertilizers. Dr. Chouhan said these biofertilizers helped preserve soil fertility which comes under stress due to usage of chemical fertilizers.

According to the NBRI, it is also developing the biopesticides and biostimulants to control the disease caused by different phytopathogens and stimulate the plant growth under abiotic stress conditions, which will be also provided to the farmers for minimising the chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Other institutions, like the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture and the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, have already made impactful interventions in Nabarangpur, encouraging people to embrace innovation to improve their livelihoods.

