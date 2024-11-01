GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25 garment shops gutted in fire in Bhubaneswar

No one was injured in the incident but garments were damaged due to the fire

Published - November 01, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

Around 25 garment shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market in Odisha's Bhubaneswar during Deepvali celebrations early on Friday (November 1, 2024), police said.

No one was injured in the incident but garments were damaged due to the fire, a senior officer said.

"Around 25 garment shops were severely damaged in the fire that engulfed the underground market at Unit-I Market Building area late on Diwali night," he said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and it took five hours to douse the blaze, the officer said.

A preliminary report revealed that the fire broke out in a saree store and spread to adjacent shops, he said.

It was difficult for fire brigade personnel to get control over the blaze as both sides of the underground market remained closed, an official added.

