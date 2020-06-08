National

Odisha youths build small bridge on remote mountain stream

Chandrakant Mallik, a civil engineering student hailing from Tapepada, helped with the design of the bridge.

Chandrakant Mallik, a civil engineering student hailing from Tapepada, helped with the design of the bridge.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Home-bound in lockdown, they used their time to come up with a solution to an old problem

Locked down by the pandemic, a group of young people from three remote tribal villages in K. Nuagaon block of Odisha’s Kandhamal district have built a small wooden bridge on a nearby mountain stream.

The wooden bridge is expected to ease the difficulties in communication faced by Tapepada, Kutikia and Daparinga, three small villages in Ledingia panchayat during the months of monsoon. Over most of the year, the mountain stream near Tapepada remains shallow or dry, enabling easy crossing. But during rains, it swells up with the heavy current of flood water flowing down the hill.

Since long, inhabitants of Tapepada, Kutikia and Daparinga have been demanding a culvert for the stream. This year, the continuing lockdown provided local youths the time to come up with a solution on their own.

Chandrakant Mallik, a civil engineering student hailing from Tapepada, who was back home after the closure of his institute, helped with the design of the bridge. Local villagers supported their effort. They collected logs of wood from nearby jungle. Work on the bridge was completed on Sunday.

When contacted, K. Nuagaon, Block Development Officer Manoj Tripathy said he had received reports on the construction of the small bridge by local youths. “I will direct our junior engineer to make an on-the-spot survey to assess the feasibility for the construction of a permanent culvert at the spot,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 9:11:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/odisha-youths-build-small-bridge-on-remote-mountain-stream/article31781201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY