ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha train tragedy | First train chugs out of accident-hit area in Balasore after 51 hours

June 05, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port, and is running on the same track where the Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy.

PTI

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw watches as a goods train crosses the accident-hit zone at Balasore district in Odisha late on June 4, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 p.m. on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said.

The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on.

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

Also Read | Loco pilots of Coromandel Express battle pain and false narratives

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US