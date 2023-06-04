Odisha train accident | Death toll nears 300 amidst discovery of more putrid bodies

June 04, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - BAHANAGA (ODISHA)

Thirty-six hours after one of deadliest train accidents snapped close to 300 lives in Odisha’s Balasore district, relatives continued to search their near and dear ones from putrid bodies at accident sites on June 4.

Five mutilated bodies were retrieved from under debris of coaches of Coromandel Express 12841 Coromandel Express (Shalimar-Madras) and 12864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, which were being cleared for restoration works.

Though Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that rescue operation was over on June 3, body parts continued to be discovered from the debris. Till Saturday evening, death-toll was put at 288.

Stinking smell from decomposed and dismembered bodies, however, did not hold back Mithun Kumar (25), a resident of Sonadiha village of Purnia, to try his luck at Bahanaga High School where bodies are kept after their retrieval.

With much determination, he tried to take off the white cloth covering the five bodies found on Sunday and his brother Lalit Kumar (22) was nowhere to be seen. Mr. Kumar’s desperation grew further, but he does not have any option to run away from the situation.

He draws solace from the fact that his other brother, Babu Saheb, who was also travelling in Coromandel with Lalit, escaped with injuries. “I managed talk to my younger brother admitted in the hospital over phone. But, I have not physically met him at a time when he had survived one the biggest tragedies of his life,” said Mithun Kumar.

Fatima Bibi, 40-year-old resident, was inconsolable at Bahanaga High School. Five of the family members had come from Kolkata. Desperate to find his 20-year-old missing son, she first went to accident site without much success. Ms. Bibi rushed back to Bahanaga High School again. Family workers were seen furiously chasing away hordes of journalists who tried to capture her agony and struggle for finding body of her son.

Bijay Patnaik, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, guarding freshly retrieved bodies at the school said, “distressed relatives keep coming to school to have a look at the face of corpse, ornament and wallet. As the bodies were beyond recognition, they return with desolate look. I can stay guard under scorching heat for 10 hours for crowd control, but spending one hour here and encountering parents and brother who are going through excruciating personal pain, is a difficult affair.”

At NOCCi (North Orissa Chamber of Commerce and Industry) campus, Balasore, where bodies are temporarily kept to hand over relatives was overflowing with people from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. About 100 unclaimed bodies have been sent to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for their preservation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday interacted with senior doctors and officials of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and discussed about the procedures regarding embalming of dead bodies and handing over to family members of the deceased.

