Odisha train accident | AGM shifted out of South Eastern Railway

June 15, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Chennai

A couple of weeks after the devastating train accident in Odisha’s Balasore which left 288 passengers dead and over 900 injured in Odisha, the Ministry of Railways transferred out Atulya Sinha, Additional General Manager, South Eastern Railway, on Thursday (June 15).

According to sources in the railways, the officer was posted as the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, a factory located in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, which is considered as a downgraded post though in the same Higher Administrative Grade. Though no reason was cited for the shift, the Railway Board in the order said that the transfer of Mr. Sinha was being done with the approval of the President.

A.K. Dubey, Principal Chief Engineer, Eastern Railway, has been posted as the new AGM of the South Eastern Railway.

This is the first major transfer after the tragic collision of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express with a stationary goods train at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in the Balasore Division of South Eastern Railway on June 2, 2023. Mr. Sinha was one of the top officers who visited the scene of the accident in an Accident Relief Train to supervise the rescue operations, the sources said.

The multiple collision of trains, the worst in several years, occurred on a day top level management of the Indian Railways, including the General Managers of all Zonal Railways, were in New Delhi to participate in the ‘Chintan Shivir’ convened to prepare an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047”.

Filling up vacancies

In a related development, the sources said that the Railway Board had directed General Managers of all Zonal Railways to take up immediate steps to fill up vacancies on promotion in the safety category. Of the 70,000 appointment letters distributed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly inducted recruits in various government departments at the ‘National Rozgar Mela’ on Tuesday, 22,752 were for various posts in the safety category of the Ministry of Railways.

