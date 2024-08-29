Odisha to deploy sniffer dogs in sanctuaries to keep wildlife offenders at bay

The Odisha government is gearing up to deploy sniffer dogs across various sanctuaries to augment its crime detection and investigation capabilities, while also deterring wildlife offenders.

The State government has proposed to procure 10 sniffer or tracker dogs for seven wildlife and territorial divisions in view of rising trend of wildlife crime in the State in the first phase.

“We have floated global tender for seeking highly-trained dogs, especially Belgian Malinois, with known pedigree that could help detect crude bombs and other snares immediately. Apart from its help in investigation, the dog can be a big help in regular patrolling,” said Susanta Nanda, Principal Chief Wildlife Warden (Wildlife). The wildlife wing of Odisha Forest department is looking at the dogs in age group of 12 to 18 months.

The use of dogs to prevent and detect wildlife crime in forests is perhaps a unique initiative in the country.

Mr. Nanda said, “The selection of agencies which would provide the service of specially trained dogs has been made tough. The vendor should have at least 10 years of experience in handling such dogs and they must have worked with State and Central government preferably with Army, police, and excise or forest department.”

The dogs are expected to identify and track wildlife, including injured or trapped animals within reserved forest. The priority will be given on dogs’ skill in detecting wildlife contraband such as skins of Royal Bengal Tiger and leopard, elephant tusk, wild meat, gun, explosive, snares and electric wire sets for electrocution of wild animals. Moreover, poisons used to kill wild animals and crude bombs should be sniffed by these highly-trained dogs.

“These dogs should be able to track poachers by following their walking trail,” says the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared for procurement of sniffer dogs. A forest guard or forester in a forest division will undergo handler training.

During the last 10 years, as many as 2,869 wild animals have been poached while 6,960 wildlife offenders have been arrested in the State, said Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia in response to a question in the State Assembly. Poaching of leopards, pangolins, elephants and bears have been reported from all parts of the State.

Meanwhile, there has been visible improvement in taking the wildlife crime to their logical end. The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch of Police has managed to achieve 100% success in seven wildlife cases it has investigated. All accused under Wildlife (Protection) Act have been convicted, said STF head Jai Narayan Pankaj.