Odisha to come up with social registry for all welfare programmes

To create a single source of authenticated family details for all welfare programmes, the Odisha government has proposed to come up with a Social Registry.

A stakeholders’ consultation to finalise this social protection delivery platform is scheduled be held here on November 5.

The concept paper says the State should have data across schemes like correct and authenticated family details, single source of truth for all departments, metadata model, data standardization and normalization.

“The State required dynamic database where a citizen can update their demographic attributes once and that will be auto populated across scheme database. The State can do better beneficiary identification by accessing the socio-economic data of citizen to strategise new scheme and target beneficiary,” it says.

The social registry is expected to identify the correct target beneficiary and weed out ghost and ineligible beneficiaries.

Moreover, the State could curb corruption and save resources. The move assumes significance as recently 3.41 lakh fake beneficiaries were provided ₹170 crore under the State’s flagship ‘KALIA’ scheme for farmers.

Allegations of ghost beneficiaries gobbling up benefits keep coming at regular interval. In fact, more than 60 government social schemes are going on that cover more than 70% of the population.

For security, it is proposed that no data should be stored by any other domain-specific application apart from data elements already common in both national social registry and scheme database. Local applications on desktop computers or mobile devices should not store any personally identifiable information.

“Security protocols should be in place from the point of data collection, transmission of data and to final destination where the data will be stored,” the concept paper says.