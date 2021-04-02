Odisha to add more beds as COVID-19 cases surge

State reports 461 new cases, taking total case tally to 3,41,772

With COVID-19 cases nearly quadrupling in Odisha over the past 10 days, the State government on Friday directed district administrations to ensure the availability of beds with oxygen supply to treat patients at district hospitals, medical college hospitals and private hospitals.

“Adequate stock of medicines such as Flavipiravir and Remdisivir should be maintained at the district level, while district teams should be reoriented on the standard operating procedures for treatment of patients under home isolation,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Mohapatra in a letter to district collectors and municipal commissioners. Mr. Mohapatra also said that vaccination of people with comorbidities needed to be stepped up.

The State on Friday reported 461 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,41,772. Ten days ago, the State reported 113 cases and 394 cases were recorded on Thursday. The districts bordering Chhattisgarh reported a surge in cases. At 86, Nuapada recorded the most new cases in the State, followed by Sundargarh (62), Kalahandi (36) and Bargarh (32).

In Malkangiri, the administration issued strict instructions to ensure social distancing while shopping. In Jharsuguda, weekly markets have been shut down.