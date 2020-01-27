Odisha steps up preparedness for Novel Coronavirus

The Odisha government on Monday advised people not to panic about the Novel Coronavirus.

“We need not panic as India has not reported any confirmed Novel Coronavirus case. Since we have a direct flight connectivity to Malaysia and Nepal has one confirmed case, we are taking all possible precautionary steps,” said Nikunja Bihari Dhal, State Health and Family Welfare Secretary.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Dhal attended a video-conferencing with Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary for firming up a combined strategy to deal with the outbreak.

“The Biju Patnaik International Airport has not figured in the screening list for the virus outbreak. We have requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to include it so that the suspected case could be detected at the airport itself,” he said.

The State government has opened special wards at the SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, the AIIMS and the Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, and the District Headquarters Hospital, Rourkela, for handling the cases, if any, in isolation.

“To sensitise healthcare providers, we have convened a meeting of the heads of all 32 headquarter hospitals in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. They will be handed over basic guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus,” he said.

“Since no vaccine has been developed for the Novel Coronavirus infection, people should take precautions at their own level. Everyone must refrain from touching their mouth and nose with hands. It is advisable to wash hands frequently.”

The State government has directed all big hotels to maintain a travel history of people taking boarding. Those who visited China in the recent past should fill up a form.