Odisha starts air-dropping of food packets in flood-hit Rayagada dist

Odisha government started air-dropping food packets in flood-hit even as operations to rescue people stranded in marooned pockets in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday.

“We have already dropped 3,000 food packets by helicopter in flooded areas. Free kitchens have been set up in worst-hit Kalyansinghpur and Rayagada blocks,” said Bishnupada Sethi, State Special Relief Commissioner. Mr. Sethi said Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, National Disaster Response Force and State Fire Service personnel were deployed at vulnerable points to shift people to safer places.

Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, however, told reporters that the flood situation in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, was improving, while administration made provision for setting up free kitchens for flood-affected people. Heavy rainfall was recorded across Kalahandi district during past 24 hours.

A record 395.25 mm rainfall was measured at Narla block of the district while Lanjigarh recorded 254.4 mm, Thuamul Ramput (207.3 mm), Bhawanipatna (200 mm), Madanpur (167 mm), Kalampur (136 mm) and Koksara (135 mm) during past 24 hours. Water level was receding in Vanshadhara and Nagabali river following moderate rainfall in Rayagada district which recorded average 58.04 mm since Sunday.

The road and railway connectivity, which had suffered damage in heavy rain, could not be restored in both Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. East Coast Railway said both up and down Samablpur-Nanded Express have been cancelled. Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express train has been short-terminated and the same train will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Junagarh from both the direction.

The Tirupati-Bilaspur Express leaving Tirupati has been diverted via Vizianagaram-Bhubaneswar-Angul-Sambalpur instead of Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh and Raipur. The State Health Department has sent special team of health professional to both Rayagada and Kalahandi. They are keeping a close watch for the outbreak of contagious diseases.