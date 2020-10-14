Odisha seizes a record 1,054 quintals of marijuana this year

BHUBANESWAR

Efforts are on to stop illegal cultivation in accessible and forested regions, says DGP

The Odisha police on Tuesday claimed massive success in tracking the movement of cannabis consignments by seizing more than 1,000 quintals of the illicit substance this year.

The Special Task Force, the Crime Branch of Police and the district police personnel have together seized 1,054 quintals of weed by September 30.

“The average annual seizure of ganja during the past 10 years has been 312 quintals. If we take the average of the past five years,it would go up to 414 quintals. However, our law enforcement agencies have managed to confiscate 1,054 quintals of cannabis — 2.5 times of average annual seizure of the last five years,” said DGP Abhay at a press conference in Cuttack.

In 2018, the State police had seized 523.89 quintals of marijuana and the seizure had gone up to 618.15 quintals next year.

Mr. Abhay said the Koraput district had led in ganja seizure by confiscating 413 quintals this year followed by 240 quintals by Malkanagiri and 126 quintals by Gajapati district. The SPs of these districts have been appreciated for their efforts.

“Apart from the seizure of ganja, we have intensified financial investigation with a focus on unravelling conspiracy and detecting the brain behind the cultivation and evacuation of cannabis,” he said.

The DGP said Odisha is a marijuana-producing State and efforts are on to stop illegal cultivation in accessible and forested regions. An action plan was finalised at a recent high-level meeting attended by the Excise Secretary and the Addl. DGP (Crime Branch).

At a virtual meeting of the DGPs of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday, it was decided to designate a nodal officer by every State for better coordination in handling drug cases and sharing information.

Mr. Abhay, who was earlier Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau, said, “The system of mapping poppy cultivation through satellite imagery has already been stabilised. Since the NCB has been using the system for the past 10 years, accurate information is made available. A similar system has been developed for cannabis cultivation with the help of Indian Space Research Organisation. Within the next couple of years, we hope to have information of areas of its cultivation.”