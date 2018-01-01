Odisha releases Braille calendar, alamac

BERHAMPUR: The visually impaired in Odisha will get this year’s Odia calendar and almanac in the Braille format, printed and published by Computerised Braille Press in Berhampur.

Printing of the calendar, Braille Dinapanjhika 2018, has been sponsored by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department of Odisha government. The calendar was officially released on Monday and copies would be sent free by post to all blind schools in the state, educated visually impaired persons and social organisations working for the visually challenged. Any visually impaired person can register his or her address to get this calendar free every year.

Apart from days and dates as per Gregorian calendar, this Braille calendar in Odia also provides information about important days in the Hindu calendar such as purnima, amavasya, and samkranti. All major festivals observed in Odisha have also been mentioned along with key national and international days. All government holidays have also been mentioned in the calendar.

Each page of the calendar includes famous excerpts from the works of renowned Odia writers. It also contains a section that lists all major schemes of the government for the visually challenged and the process to avail them. “This calendar is meant to increase the practice of regular Braille reading among visually impaired persons as one has to refer to calendars regularly,” said Bijay Kumar Rath of Odisha Blind Federation.

This only Braille press of Odisha has been printing Odia calendar and almanac for the blind since 1992. This year, with the government sponsorship, over 1,000 copies have been printed, said its manager Prakash Chandra Rath.