Odisha reels under severe heatwave, mercury to further rise

April 26, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday with Jharsuguda recording the maximum temperature of 43.8° Celsius, officials said.

Baripada sizzled at 43.6° Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.5), Talcher (43.4), and Boudh (43.2).

Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bolangir town recorded a maximum of 43° C, according to the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

The maximum temperature would rise by 2-4 notches over the next four days, officials said.

"Heatwave would continue across the state from April 26 to 29," said Meteorological Centre's Director Manorama Mohanty.

A red alert for a severe heatwave was issued for nine districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The Met Centre advised people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heatwave alert for parts of Jharkhand till April 29

A heatwave has gripped parts of Jharkhand again, with temperatures exceeding 40° Celsius across most areas of the State, a weather official said.

The meteorological department has issued a heatwave alert for Kolhan, Santhal, and North Chotanagpur divisions until April 29.

“The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius from the current levels over the next three days due to increased northwesterly to westerly surface winds,” said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Approximately 10 districts experienced the effects of the heatwave on Thursday, with more regions expected to be impacted in the coming days, he added.

Godda district recorded the highest temperature at 44.1° Celsius, followed by Baharagora in West Singhbhum district at 43.7° Celsius and Seraikela at 43.4° Celsius. Jamshedpur recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6° Celsius, while Daltonganj reached 41.8° Celsius. State capital Ranchi simmered at 38° Celsius.

According to the extended range forecast for Jharkhand, temperatures may remain between 38 to 45° Celsius from April 26 to May 2, he said.

As a result of the heatwave conditions, incidents of forest fires have increased in the state, with sporadic incidents reported from Parasanth in Giridih district, Palamau Tiger Reserve, and Dalma in East Singhbhum district.

The forest department assured that they are implementing all necessary precautions to minimise the occurrence of forest fires.

