Odisha receives first batch of Covishield consignment

The 40,800 vials will be sent to 162 vaccination points where health workers will get first shots from Jan. 16

Odisha received 40,800 vials of Covishield vaccine as a special jet delivered the first batch of consignment at the Biju Patnaik Aiprort here on Tuesday.

The vials will be dispatched to 162 vaccination points where health workers will be getting first shots from January 16. More than 3.28 lakh health workers have been identified for vaccination in the first phase.

On arrival of the vaccine consignment at the airport, special vehicles took the vials in 34 packets to a temperature-controlled State-level drug store here.

While Mayurbhanj district has the highest 10 vaccination centres, eight centres each have been identified in Cuttack, Puri and Ganjam districts.

“The COVID-19 warriors have been identified. They will be intimated through telephonic messages 24 hours before their vaccination,” said C.B.K. Mohanty, Director of Medical Education and Training.

Dr. Mohanty said health workers would have to undergo another round of identity verification at centres.

“We have received over 4 lakh doses while 3.28 lakh COVID-19 warriors had been identified. As the vaccination drive proceeds, the government will get to know about the volume of vials to be required in future,” he pointed out.

At least 100 persons per day would be vaccinated at every centre. The government may increase the number by deploying additional vaccinators at bigger centres. More than 8,000 vaccinators have been asked to participate in the vaccination drive.

In Odisha, 3,32,331 persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus. After the recovery of 3,28,271 patients, active cases stood at 2,113. As many as 1,894 persons have succumbed to the infection in the State. Odisha on Tuesday recorded 223 new cases and two deaths.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had held discussions with Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India, through videoconferencing for smooth supply of vaccine to the State.

As the Centre took charge of the first phase of vaccination, the State government would get in touch with the SII to remove hindrance in supply in future, said a senior officer.