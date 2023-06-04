HamberMenu
Odisha rail accident | "Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified...": Railway Minister

All types of investigation have been ordered, whoever is found guilty will be punished, PM Modi said after visiting the accident site

June 04, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue workers recover victims' bodies from a carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore, in India's eastern state of Odisha, on June 3, 2023.

Rescue workers recover victims' bodies from a carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore, in India's eastern state of Odisha, on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The toll in the Friday evening train accident at Bahanaga Bazar railway station of Odisha’s Balasore district rose sharply to 288 on Saturday, while 1,091 injured persons have been provided medical assistance. Of the injured, 56 were stated to be grievously wounded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the spot to take stock of the accident — dubbed as one of the most tragic accidents in the country.

A preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials has revealed that signal was given and then taken off for Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line and collided with the goods train.

Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) took the wrong track instead of the main line at the Bahanaga Bazaar station in Balasore district of Odisha and crashed into a goods train stationed there. Coromandel Express was going at full speed as it was not supposed to stop at the station. In the impact, 21 coaches derailed and three of them jumped onto an adjacent track, through which the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express (12864) was travelling at the same time. The two rearmost coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express also derailed.

The Odisha government has issued the helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Southern Railway has set up a round-the-clock helpline and control office at Chennai. A press release said, commuters and relatives could contact the helpline and control office at 044-25330952, 044-25330953, and 044-25354771.

Follow live updates here:

  • June 04, 2023 11:00
    Odisha CM Patnaik announces ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to kin of dead, ₹1 lakh for injured

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the train derailment in Balasore from CM’s Relief Fund.” The next of kin of the deceased will get the assistance of ₹5 lakh and those who sustained serious injuries will get ₹1 lakh as assistance,” the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) Odisha said. -ANI

  • June 04, 2023 10:32
    “Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified...” Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who reviewed the restoration work at the Balasore triple train collision site on Sunday, said that the accident that claimed the lives of 288 passengers happened due to a change in electronic interlocking.

    Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking to ANI said that the commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. “The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking,” Mr. Vaishnaw told ANI.

  • June 04, 2023 09:49
    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaches Bhubaneswar

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Bhubaneswar on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore’s triple train tragedy. - ANI

  • June 04, 2023 09:49
    Andhra Pradesh sends 10 ambulances to assist injured

    As many as ten ambulance vehicles have arrived from Andhra Pradesh to help the injured at Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident, leaving 288 passengers dead and injuring over 1,000 people. -ANI

  • June 04, 2023 09:48
    Kuwait leaders offer condolences to President Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

    Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al Sabah offered condolences to President Droupadi Murmu over a train accident in Odisha which claimed lives of 288 people and injured over 1000 people, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. He wished swift recovery for those who have been injured in the accident. -ANI

  • June 04, 2023 09:46
    100 bodies to be kept at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, says DCP Singh

    Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Geeta Singh informed that 100 out of the 160 unidentified bodies of passengers of the Odisha triple train accident will be kept in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar.

    The DCP said the remaining bodies will be kept in the mortuaries of various hospitals and medical colleges in Bhubaneswar. -ANI

  • June 04, 2023 09:46
    Special train from Balasore arrives in Chennai

    A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

    Tamil Nadu’s minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian’ and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran were present at Chennai’s MGR Central Railway Station to receive the passengers at Chennai’s MGR Central Railway Station. -ANI

  • June 04, 2023 09:44
    UN Secretary-General Guterres deeply saddened by loss of life and injury in Odisha train accident

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha that has killed over 280 people and injured hundreds more.

    “The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident in Odisha, India,” a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said on Saturday. -PTI

  • June 04, 2023 09:43
    Biden says he is heartbroken by train crash in India

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed nearly 300 people.

    “(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. -PTI

  • June 04, 2023 09:33
    Team of doctors rushed to provide medical aid to injured

    A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS here and other central hospitals of Delhi have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special IAF flight to provide medical assistance to those injured in the deadly Odisha train accident, official sources said on Sunday.

    The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equipment, the sources said. -PTI

railway / railway accident / indian railways

