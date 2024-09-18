Odisha police suspends five personnel in case of assault against Army officer and his fiancée

In the backdrop of an allegation of harassment and assault by Police against an Army Captain and his fiancée, the Odisha Police on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) placed five personnel at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on suspension pending a disciplinary proceeding for their “gross misconduct.”

Earlier order of transfer of the Police staff was changed to Order of suspension post sustained effort of Army and senior police officers in the State, an Army official said. The five police personnel include two Inspectors, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and one constable.

The Orissa High Court is set to hear the bail plea of the officer’s fiancée on Wednesday morning which also sought a medical report from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The court also directed that the investigating officer be present on virtual mode when the bail plea is heard.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of allegations made by an Army officer and his lady friend regarding their “custodial abuse” by Odisha Police. “A formal letter has been sent to the DGP, requesting an action taken report within three days,” the NCW said on social media platform ‘X’ calling for urgent disciplinary action in this matter.

On Tuesday, Odisha police also announced an investigation by the crime branch into the entire incident. Officials said the Crime Branch is also investigating the circumstances under which CCTV cameras became defunct.

The couple were allegedly assaulted by the police after a heated argument past midnight on Saturday when they went to the station to register a complaint some miscreants who were indulged in rash driving and abused the couple. The lady suffered a broken jaw and serious injuries after being assaulted in the station has since been in prison. The Army also took up the issue at the highest levels with the State government and also sought a re-medical examination.